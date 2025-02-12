close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

A Formula 1 champion has been announced as part of Cadillac’s driver lineup ahead of their arrival in the sport for 2026.

General Motors backed team, Cadillac, will become the 11th team on the F1 grid next year, following a failed bid from Andretti to join the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

Ferrari will deliver Cadillac's power units and gearboxes upon their arrival, but the team intends to produce their own engines by the end of the decade.

An 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two extra seats, with team executive, Mario Andretti, revealing that they are looking for a young American and a veteran driver.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026
Cadillac have competed in motorsport series such as WEC

F1 champion Jenson Button to drive for Cadillac

Outside of F1, Cadillac also have a presence in alternative motorsport series such as the World Endurance Championship.

The American outfit will enter their first season in the championship as Team Jota Cadillac this year, and have recently announced their lineup for the 2025 season.

2009 F1 champion, Jenson Button, will race for the team, alongside Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, with the trio of drivers competing in the #38 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh.

Cadillac will also field a sister entry in 2025, and the #12 will be driven by Alex Lynn, Will Stevens and Norman Nato, whose first race will be the 10-hour Qatar 1812Km on February 28.

“Our job was to establish which combinations made the most sense to maximise the overall strengths of the group,” Jota team principal Dieter Gass said.

“While character and personality play a big role in team dynamics, driving style and preferences were also key factors in determining who would be paired in each car.

“We took our time over this process, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what both trios can achieve in Qatar and beyond."

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Related

Ferrari Formula 1 Ricciardo Andretti Cadillac General Motors
Perez tipped for SHOCK F1 comeback in 2026
F1 News & Gossip

Perez tipped for SHOCK F1 comeback in 2026

  • February 10, 2025 12:58
Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe

  • February 7, 2025 09:12

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 43 minutes ago
Cadillac

F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Major Ricciardo F1 flaw revealed as return rumours swirl

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Verstappen and Hamilton BLOCKBUSTER F1 title fight tipped for 2025 season

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton issued new team orders by Ferrari team principal

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x