F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

A Formula 1 champion has been announced as part of Cadillac’s driver lineup ahead of their arrival in the sport for 2026.

General Motors backed team, Cadillac, will become the 11th team on the F1 grid next year, following a failed bid from Andretti to join the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

Ferrari will deliver Cadillac's power units and gearboxes upon their arrival, but the team intends to produce their own engines by the end of the decade.

An 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two extra seats, with team executive, Mario Andretti, revealing that they are looking for a young American and a veteran driver.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026

Cadillac have competed in motorsport series such as WEC

F1 champion Jenson Button to drive for Cadillac

Outside of F1, Cadillac also have a presence in alternative motorsport series such as the World Endurance Championship.

The American outfit will enter their first season in the championship as Team Jota Cadillac this year, and have recently announced their lineup for the 2025 season.

2009 F1 champion, Jenson Button, will race for the team, alongside Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, with the trio of drivers competing in the #38 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh.

Cadillac will also field a sister entry in 2025, and the #12 will be driven by Alex Lynn, Will Stevens and Norman Nato, whose first race will be the 10-hour Qatar 1812Km on February 28.

“Our job was to establish which combinations made the most sense to maximise the overall strengths of the group,” Jota team principal Dieter Gass said.

“While character and personality play a big role in team dynamics, driving style and preferences were also key factors in determining who would be paired in each car.

“We took our time over this process, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what both trios can achieve in Qatar and beyond."

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Related