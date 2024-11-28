Andretti names IndyCar star as Cadillac F1 seat FAVOURITE
Mario Andretti has named an IndyCar star as a contender for a Formula 1 seat with Cadillac when they join the grid in 2026.
The 1978 world champion will serve as director to the new Cadillac outfit, who were confirmed as the 11th team on the F1 grid after the Las Vegas GP.
Following a rejected bid from Andretti at the beginning of 2024, F1 have relented to the General-Motors backed squad who are expected to make their debut in 2026.
Moreover, the team also plans to produce power units by 2028, and their presence on the grid will allow them to field two more drivers.
Who will race with Cadillac in F1?
Whilst multiple names have been bandied about in relation to the two vacant seats, IndyCar star Colton Herta has emerged as the favourite to join the team, with Andretti confirming that they are considering the American.
"Right now, I think yes. He is definitely one that is considered,” Andretti said to NBC News.
"There are more drivers available than teams at the moment.
"I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver - nationality does not matter - and then a young American talent."
When asked in a separate interview with Motorsport.com about their choice of drivers, Andretti once again threw Herta’s name into the mix.
"From the beginning of this project, the team always looked at the prospect of Colton Herta to be one of the drivers,” he added.
“As far as I know, this is something we had not discussed lately because there is time that still remains a priority.
"I am sure that is the direction he would like to go. He trained there. He raced alongside the likes of, just to say one, Lando Norris, who is obviously very prominent now with McLaren. And so, he is from that era, if you will, still, young and vibrant and ready to go."
