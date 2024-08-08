Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

Agustin Canapino has left Juncos Hollinger Racing mid-season, the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Argentine driver has had a tumultuous run in his two seasons in IndyCar, with his fans sending death threats and other abuse to drivers he had run-ins with on track.

READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break

In fact, his former team-mate Callum Ilott was the subject of that abuse on more than one occasion, with team owner Ricardo Juncos appearing to blame Ilott for not ignoring the social media comments. Ilott left the team shortly after.

Canapino's fans became headline news again this summer when they attacked Arrow McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire on social media – with more death threats included – leading to McLaren cutting their technical relationship with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview

Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually and amicably decided to part ways for the remainder of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



Read more: https://t.co/h2HsP7sWi2 pic.twitter.com/JwI7IdYZFk — Juncos Hollinger Racing (@juncoshollinger) August 7, 2024

JHR: We are proud of Canapino achievements

In a statement posted on their website, the team wrote: “After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways.

“We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

“Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

“We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin!”

READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

Related