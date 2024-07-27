How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break
Following last weekend's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, the IndyCar season has momentarily paused for the Olympic Games.
When the action gets back underway next month, spectators should be in for a thrilling end to the season, however, with just five races remaining and several drivers still in contention for the championship.
So far this season, as many as seven different drivers have taken a race victory in just 12 races, highlighting just how competitive the series is. That number could well rise in the coming weeks, too, as the season draws to its conclusion.
But who is in the championship race? Below, we've taken a look at the current IndyCar standings, discussing which drivers remain in with a chance of the title.
2024 IndyCar standings
Following Colton Herta's victory in Toronto last weekend, this is how the top 10 currently looks in the 2024 IndyCar standings:
1. #10 Alex Palou [Chip Ganassi Racing] - 411 points
2. #12 Will Power [Team Penske] - 362 points
3. #9 Scott Dixon [Chip Ganassi Racing] - 358 points
4. #26 Colton Herta [Andretti Global] - 354 points
5. #5 Pato O'Ward [Arrow McLaren] - 340 points
6. #3 Scott McLaughlin [Team Penske] - 328 points
7. #27 Kyle Kirkwood [Andretti Global] - 314 points
8. #2 Josef Newgarden [Team Penske] - 266 points
9. #7 Alexander Rossi [Arrow McLaren] - 265 points
10. #14 Santino Ferruci [A.J. Foyt Enterprises] - 231 points
Who are the main contenders for the IndyCar championship?
Given that there are 50 points awarded for a race victory in IndyCar, mathematically speaking, all of the current top 10 remain in championship contention.
However, given that Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Santino Ferruci are yet to break the 300-point barrier, they face a huge task in climbing to the summit of the standings with five races to go.
It is obvious to say, but the clear favorite at this stage is current championship leader and two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who, with two race wins and 10 top 5 finishes, boasts 411 points - 49 more than his closest rival in second.
The man leading the chase to Palou at present is Team Penske's Will Power, but it must be said that the no 12 driver leads a tight pack of racers who could all still be in with a shot at glory.
For example, just 22 points separate Power in second, and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in fifth, with Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon and Andretti Global's Colton Herta wedged in between.
In sixth and seventh, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood both remain in contention for the championship. However, given that they trail Palou by 83 and 97 points respectively, they have more ground to make up than those above them at this stage.
How many IndyCar races are left in 2024?
Five races remain in the 2024 IndyCar season. These will be held across four weekends, with the remaining schedule listed below.
08/17 - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 [World Wide Technology Raceway]
08/25 - Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland [Portland International Raceway]
08/31 - Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 [Milwaukee Mile]
09/01 - Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 [Milwaukee Mile]
09/15 - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix [Nashville Superspeedway]
