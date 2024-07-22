IndyCar Results Today: Years-long winning drought ends in HISTORIC fashion in Toronto

Colton Herta took his first victory in over two years at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday afternoon, and he did it in historic style.

The Andretti Global driver led every single session across the race weekend – from Friday practice through the chequered flag on Sunday – for the first time in IndyCar history.

His team-mate Kyle Kirkwood spent the entire race right behind him, the gap between the pair rarely exceeding one second, which allowed him a handy buffer zone during the race's several post-caution restarts.

Alex Palou leapt from 18th on the grid to fourth at the finish with some excellent driving, taking advantage of some chaotic conditions and other rivals' mistakes, including Will Power picking up a late penalty for booting Scott McLaughlin into the wall in the final laps.

Pato O'Ward also left the race in dramatic fashion, spinning his car around and being left a sitting duck pointing backward as cars flowed past - including Palou - before Santino Ferrucci, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Nolan Siegal all piled into the Arrow McLaren.

The first impact damaged O'Ward's front wing and nose, meaning that Ferrucci was greeted by a stationary car essentially acting as a ramp – and was launched fully into the air and into the catch fencing in terrifying fashion. Ferrucci and all of the other drivers involved avoided major injury in the incident.

2024 Honda Indy Toronto - Final classification

1. Colton Herta [Honda] 2. Kyle Kirkwood [Honda] 3. Scott Dixon [Honda] 4. Alex Palou [Honda] 5. Marcus Armstrong [Honda] 6. David Malukas [Honda] 7. Christian Lundgaard [Honda] 8. Rinus VeeKay [Chevrolet] 9. Romain Grosjean [Chevrolet] 10. Graham Rahal [Honda] 11. Josef Newgarden [Chevrolet] 12. Will Power [Chevrolet] 13. Linus Lundqvist [Honda] +1 lap 14. Theo Pourchaire [Chevrolet] +1 lap 15. Toby Sowery [Honda] +1 lap 16. Scott McLaughlin [Chevrolet] DNF 17. Pato O'Ward [Chevrolet] DNF 18. Marcus Ericsson [Honda] DNF 19. Pietro Fittipaldi [Honda] DNF 20. Santino Ferrucci [Chevrolet] DNF 21. Nolan Siegel [Chevrolet] DNF 22. Kyffin Simpson [Honda] DNF 23. Felix Rosenqvist [Honda] DNF 24. Hunter McElrea [Honda] DNF 25. Sting Ray Robb [Chevrolet] DNF 26. Agustin Canapino [Chevrolet] DNF 27. Christian Rasmussen [Chevrolet] DNF

