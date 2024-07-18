Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

IndyCar’s championship leader Alex Palou has hit out at the ‘boring’ races at the repaved Iowa Speedway.

The two-time series champion finished second in the last race of the double-header around the oval, but crashed out during the first race on Saturday.

The track changes had an detrimental impact on the racing with the repave heightening tire degradation, and therefore limiting overtaking opportunities.

Overtakes reduced from 319 in 2023’s Race 1, down to 100 in 2024, and from 379 to 95 during Race 2.

The double-header at Iowa saw only 195 combined overtakes over the weekend

Why were Iowa’s IndyCar races so boring?

The partial repave around the Iowa Speedway was introduced to suit NASCAR’s maiden Cup Series weekend at the track, enhancing their spectacle, but has had the opposite impact on IndyCar.

Palou hit out at the ‘boring’ race at Iowa, bemoaning the lack of opportunities to overtake.

“Bit of a shame that we couldn't really do anything to pass or to do anything,” Palou said to Motorsport.com.

“Bit of a boring race for everybody: drivers, media.

“It's the most boring thing I've ever done. It was yesterday, as well.

“It's a shame that we couldn't really put a better show. I think everybody will agree that it was a very boring race to drive.”

“Even when leading or being in the middle of the pack, the package of IndyCar’s tire, aero, engine, whatever we had on track this weekend, it was impossible to make it run.”

“It was a shame because it used to be a really cool race I think for the fans with tons of overtaking and tons of tire deg and things to do. I don't know. I don't have the answers.”

