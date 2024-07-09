Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

close global

F1 fans have reacted on social media after an AI hoax stated that Danica Patrick had been fired from her role as a Sky Sports F1 pundit.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has been part of Sky’s Formula 1 coverage since the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

However Patrick has recently sparked fury from fans, as videos emerged of her indulging in various conspiracy theories, including alien DNA and lizard people.

A video titled ‘How to spot Reptilian Shapeshifter’ on Patrick’s own YouTube channel has recently gone viral, where she discusses how to spot lizard people.

Danica discussed her political alignment in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson

Fans take aim at Patrick’s ‘drivel’

Following a surge of online discourse regarding the video, a fake report soon circulated claiming Patrick had been sacked from Sky.

It read: “In a surprising and controversial turn of events, former racing driver Danica Patrick has been fired from her role at SKY SPORT just before the GP Austria 2024.

"The decision comes in the wake of Patrick’s recent podcasts where she discussed conspiracy theories about lizard people, which has sparked considerable backlash.”

It was soon revealed that the report had emerged from an AI news site, and Sky have not released any statement regarding the false report or Patrick’s sacking.

However, this did not stop fans from reacting on social media with one claiming Patrick would not be missed:

Another went on to joke that fellow Sky pundit Jenson Button was a lizard:

A third read:

In addition to backlash over her conspiracy theories, some went on to criticise Patrick’s commentary during grand prix weekends:

One called for Sky to give other women in motorsport a chance:

