Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX
F1 fans have reacted on social media after an AI hoax stated that Danica Patrick had been fired from her role as a Sky Sports F1 pundit.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has been part of Sky’s Formula 1 coverage since the 2021 United States Grand Prix.
However Patrick has recently sparked fury from fans, as videos emerged of her indulging in various conspiracy theories, including alien DNA and lizard people.
A video titled ‘How to spot Reptilian Shapeshifter’ on Patrick’s own YouTube channel has recently gone viral, where she discusses how to spot lizard people.
Fans take aim at Patrick’s ‘drivel’
Following a surge of online discourse regarding the video, a fake report soon circulated claiming Patrick had been sacked from Sky.
It read: “In a surprising and controversial turn of events, former racing driver Danica Patrick has been fired from her role at SKY SPORT just before the GP Austria 2024.
"The decision comes in the wake of Patrick’s recent podcasts where she discussed conspiracy theories about lizard people, which has sparked considerable backlash.”
It was soon revealed that the report had emerged from an AI news site, and Sky have not released any statement regarding the false report or Patrick’s sacking.
However, this did not stop fans from reacting on social media with one claiming Patrick would not be missed:
I knew she was nuts, but not THAT nuts— Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) July 2, 2024
Danica Patrick, you won't be missed pic.twitter.com/oE140bnbHt
Another went on to joke that fellow Sky pundit Jenson Button was a lizard:
When asked for a response, former Sky colleague Jenson Button said;— Lewis (@mcmurray_23) July 2, 2024
"I'll miss Danica, we used to eat flies and crickets together and bask in the sun...I mean talk about racing and eat human food, normal human food. I'm definitely warm-blooded." https://t.co/D1zX29Ihuk
A third read:
No wonder she got along so well with Rodgers. https://t.co/JaOPyWWTfX— Ryan (@rlhaaland) July 2, 2024
In addition to backlash over her conspiracy theories, some went on to criticise Patrick’s commentary during grand prix weekends:
I hope this is true, simply to stop us having to listen to her banal drivel. Her presence prevents others who are actually worth listening to being used.— Dave Roberts (@sandyridge17) July 2, 2024
One called for Sky to give other women in motorsport a chance:
@DanicaPatrick shouldn't be fired for believing in lizard people but rather for providing really bad commentary and takes in the past race shows. There are so many amazing women in @F1 that are deserving of the spot.— Iron_Jayeh (@IronJayeh) July 3, 2024
