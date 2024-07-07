Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Lewis Hamilton ended his victory drought with an emotional win in front of his home crowd at Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix had it all, changeable conditions, battles for the lead and a stunning result for the seven-time world champion who has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

It was not an easy win for Hamilton, running off the track in the wet conditions and losing the lead to Lando Norris.

However, as the teams changed onto the dry tyres Mercedes edged McLaren in the pits with Hamilton taking the advantage.

Max Verstappen was resurgent and quick on the hard tyres, threatening Hamilton's victory during the closing laps but could not get close to his rival.

Pole sitter George Russell had the opposite experience to his team-mate forced to retire with a water systems issue, in a heart-breaking afternoon for the Brit.

Here's what the top three had to say at Silverstone...

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has taken is 104th career win

"Since 2021, every day I'm getting up and fighting to train to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team.

"This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team. I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them and appreciate them so much.

"All the hard work they put in over these years. I'm forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and all our partners.

"And to all our incredible fans. I could see you lap by lap. There's no greater feeling to finish at the front here."

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen finished P2

"We just didn't have the pace today. I was slowly dropping back when it mattered in the beginning so it didn't look great at some point. I was thinking 'are we going to finish fifth, sixth?' But we made the right calls, going from the slicks to the inters and also from the inters back from the slicks. It was every time the right lap.

"Also in the end the call from the team to be on the hard tyre rather than the soft was definitely helping me out, that's why we also finished second today.

"So it could have been a lot worse."

Lando Norris

Lando Norris only managed P3

"First of all, congrats to Lewis. That crucial decision at the end, he did a better job on. hats off to him and Mercedes.

"It was tough. It was enjoyable and fun battling these guys. As a team I don't think we did the job we could have done.

"At the same time, I blame myself. I hate ending in this position. I'm still happy. I will still enjoy it. I would love for everything to go perfectly but it didn't today."

