Patrick issues one-word response as Trump signs CONTROVERSIAL executive order

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star pundit Danica Patrick has taken to her personal social media to share a one-word message over a controversial executive order passed by US President Donald Trump.

The ex-racer turned Formula 1 pundit hasn't shied away from her public support of Trump in the past and has continued to share her approval over his latest controversial decision.

Patrick faced serious backlash from F1 fans last year after returning as a pundit on Sky F1's UK coverage at the US GP.

The event that saw the stars of the grid take to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin featured commentary and insight from the former racer, much to the dismay of her unapproving fans across the pond.

In the past, the 42-year-old has frequently used her influence on social media to share conspiracy theories, a variety of offensive memes and ongoing support for President Trump, which many F1 fans felt wasn't an appropriate stance for a pundit to take.

Danica Patrick appears at various GP weekends across the F1 calendar with Sky Sports

Patrick backs Trump'sonan of transgender athletes

Patrick appears to be returning to the screen in her broadcast role with Sky F1 for the 2025 season, although no official announcement has been made as of yet to confirm her presence.

In her latest display of support for the president, Patrick took to her Instagram story, simply stating: "Amen!!!!!!" in response to the news that Trump had banned transgender women and girls from playing in female sports.

The change in law was just one of 50 executive orders to have been passed by Trump, just two weeks into his return to the position.

The president signed the order in a ceremony at the White House last night, surrounded by young female athletes, creating an ideal photo opportunity.

The controversial decision comes as the country prepares to host the Olympic Games once again in 2028 and the World Cup in 2026.

