IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Colton Herta has opened up on his long-mooted move to Formula 1, calling it a 'big decision'.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to become Cadillac's first F1 driver when they join the grid in 2026, having been announced as the sport's 11th team at the end of last year.

Herta would need to finish fourth or better in the 2025 IndyCar championship to secure enough points for a superlicence, a prerequisite for an entry into F1.

Speaking on an IndyCar pre-season media day, the Andretti Global driver admitted that part of him is tired of the constant speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future.

Will Colton Herta drive for Cadillac in F1 in 2026?

When asked if he felt pressure to secure that key fourth place finish, Herta said: “I guess the answer to that is I didn't even know what the math was to get a superlicense. If it happens, it happens, great, and then I'll have a decision to make, if I'm still wanted. If it doesn't happen, then poor me, I'm stuck racing IndyCars. I'll be alright either way.”

Quizzed on whether he thought his age could be an issue for making the switch to F1, he continued: “I don't really have a concern with it at all. I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now. I've had the carrot in front of me for a while.

“I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I'd have to think about it.

“It's still not a 'for sure' thing. All my friends and family are here in the US, and I don't know anybody where I'm [would be] going, so it's a big decision to make - if I have to make that decision.”

