Chip Ganassi offers NASCAR return verdict

Chip Ganassi has shared his thoughts on a potential return to NASCAR after being quizzed on the matter in a recent interview.

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) entered NASCAR in 2001 and fielded some huge names over the years in the Cup Series, including the likes of Kyle Larson, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Kurt Busch.

Across the Cup and Xfinity Series, CGR won a total of 44 races, including the highly coveted Daytona 500 in 2010.

However, the team exited the sport in 2001, with Ganassi selling his stock car assets to Trackhouse Racing.

Despite this, Ganassi remains fond of NASCAR, and during an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, he was asked whether he would return to the series.

"I get that question a lot," Ganassi said. "Of course, I would never say never.

"I would probably want some people like...you know, when you and Dale Jr. decide to get back in, you let me know, and I'll come with you. You know what I mean?"

Ganassi continued: "I like to go racing, I like to have, whether it's having the proper financial backing, having the proper people driving the cars, working on the cars, and I like to be involved.

"It was just hard for me to do that in NASCAR and do it in sports cars."

Chip Ganassi enjoys success outside out of NASCAR

Chip Ganassi celebrated the team's 2025 Indianapolis 500 victory this weekend, after reigning champion Alex Palou became the first Spaniard to win the iconic motorsport race.

Palou has achieved all 17 of his IndyCar race victories with Chip Ganassi, and in 2025 has emerged victorious in all but one race.

The 28-year-old can now add the illustrious Indy 500 to his three drivers’ titles, and is currently in the lead of the 2025 drivers’ standings.

A fourth IndyCar title will see Palou join legends of the sport Mario Andretti and Dario Franchitti on four drivers’ championships, with his name now forever immortalised with Chip Ganassi Racing after the Indy 500.

