Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

IndyCar champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou has teased a stunning future switch to NASCAR.

After winning three championships in the last four years in IndyCar, Palou has dominated the 2025 season, winning five of the seven races so far, including May's Indy 500.

The Spaniard's win at IMS was his first on an oval, cementing his legacy as a true IndyCar great. And, following his success, Palou got plenty of media attention, including an interview with Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour show.

Given that Harvick is a legend of the sport and a former Cup Series champion, the topic of a future race in NASCAR came up during their chat. Asked by Harvick if he'd be keen on trying a NASCAR road course race in the future, Palou's answer was emphatic.

Alex Palou teases NASCAR switch

"Oh, absolutely. I'd be down for that," Palou told Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

"I mean, it's a very different car, it's a very different kind of racing, but I know I would get smashed by all of you guys on ovals, but I would love to give it a try at a road or a street course."

Palou isn't quite as keen on Formula 1, however, insisting that he's happy where he is and having more fun than drivers in that series.

“(F1) is not calling me anymore," Palou told the IndyStar. "I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics.

"I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite.”

