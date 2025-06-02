close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

IndyCar champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou has teased a stunning future switch to NASCAR.

After winning three championships in the last four years in IndyCar, Palou has dominated the 2025 season, winning five of the seven races so far, including May's Indy 500.

The Spaniard's win at IMS was his first on an oval, cementing his legacy as a true IndyCar great. And, following his success, Palou got plenty of media attention, including an interview with Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour show.

Given that Harvick is a legend of the sport and a former Cup Series champion, the topic of a future race in NASCAR came up during their chat. Asked by Harvick if he'd be keen on trying a NASCAR road course race in the future, Palou's answer was emphatic.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released

Alex Palou teases NASCAR switch

"Oh, absolutely. I'd be down for that," Palou told Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

"I mean, it's a very different car, it's a very different kind of racing, but I know I would get smashed by all of you guys on ovals, but I would love to give it a try at a road or a street course."

Palou isn't quite as keen on Formula 1, however, insisting that he's happy where he is and having more fun than drivers in that series.

“(F1) is not calling me anymore," Palou told the IndyStar. "I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics.

"I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite.”

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident

Related

NASCAR IndyCar Alex Palou Kevin Harvick Indianapolis 500
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

  • Today 04:48

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville

  • 15 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

  • Today 04:48
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x