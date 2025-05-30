IndyCar star reveals Kyle Larson apology over Indy 500 gesture

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has revealed that he and Kyle Larson have discussed a controversial moment at the Indy 500.

Larson gave a sarcastic thumbs up to McLaughlin after the latter wrecked on the pace lap last weekend, delaying a race which had already been pushed back because of the weather.

McLaughlin's wreck caused yet more harm to Larson's chances of running both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 (although his own crash just before the halfway point was obviously more harmful), and the Kiwi driver revealed that the NASCAR Cup Series star had been in touch about the gesture.

Speaking ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix weekend, McLaughlin revealed that Larson had texted him to apologize, accepting that apology although he said he 'knows he doesn't mean it'.

McLaughlin: Larson didn't need to reach out

McLaughlin said: "He texted me. We're all good. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle.

"I just love poking s*** at everyone, too. So my tweet was a bit of making fun of that whole conversation because that's been such a big piece. But also, I wasn't going to let him off the hook with that [gesture] either. That's the type of person I am."

He continued: "He texted me and apologized and didn't mean it. And I know he didn't. He’s really a respectful racer. And kudos to him for even reaching out. He didn't need to.

"He doesn't care about my INDYCAR [race]. I understand it. They know it's logistically tough...Forty minutes is cutting it pretty close to even do it. So maybe the two series need to come together and talk about different times or whatever? At the same time, Indy is Indy and the 600 is the 600, and if you want to run the risk of doing that, that's up to you."

