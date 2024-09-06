Patrick reveals why she indulges ‘crazy’ conspiracy theorists
Danica Patrick has revealed why she has indulged various conspiracy theories on her podcast in a recent interview.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar star came under fire on social media after she hosted podcasts that supported several conspiracy theories, such as the existence of aliens and lizard people.
Furthermore, during her appearance on the Tucker Carlson podcast she revealed that she supported the ‘Chemtrail’ conspiracy.
Her vocal opinions on these theories led to rumors circulating on social media that she had been fired from her role as a pundit on Sky Sports F1, a rumor that later turned out to be a hoax.
Why does Danica Patrick interview conspiracy theorists?
During her appearance on the BigDeal podcast, Patrick was asked why she interviewed conspiracy theorists, and revealed she wanted to ‘dig deeper’ into why people believed these views.
“When someone has something to say that’s kind of crazy you try and dig deeper into the fact checking of how they got their information,” Patrick said.
“I’ve had quite a few of those crazy wild podcasts where we talk about aliens and lizard people."
"Even going in a little bit more potential directions you know planet cataclysms that happened and how the earth was formed and where it came from and various different things.
“I love the nature of reality so I also love physicists on archaeologists you know people that are digging into where we came from.
“My dad gives me s*** and he’s like why are you asking questions you are not going to get the answer to and I’m like you’re never going to get the answer if you don’t ask so you’ve got to continue growing this thought bubble.”
