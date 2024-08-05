Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

The world of Formula 1 got some added glitz and glamour in 2023 with the introduction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The event is set to continue for at least ten years, with a decade-long agreement in place to hold the race down the iconic strip.

The first edition of the modern Vegas Grand Prix was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez also on the podium.

The 2024 edition of the Las Vegas race is set to be held on Saturday 23rd November and comes at a decisive time in the season as the third from last grand prix.

Ahead of November, however, F1 has now announced a new partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), strengthening the relationship between the sport and the city.

F1 hails new Las Vegas partnership

According to a recent F1 announcement, The LVCVA is "the official destination marketing organization of Southern Nevada, promoting tourism, conventions, meetings and special events – inviting everyone to experience the spectacle of Las Vegas."

The LVCVA and F1 are now official partners - a move that F1's chief commercial officer Emily Prazer has hailed.

“We are constantly pursuing unique and exciting ways to showcase the destinations in which we race and to demonstrate the value that our sport delivers economically, culturally and for the community," she explained.

“The LVCVA were instrumental in bringing Formula 1 to Las Vegas as a founding partner of the race, and we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with them to continue to position Las Vegas as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Elsewhere, Steve Hill, the president and chief executive officer of the LVCVA, explained: "We are thrilled to elevate Las Vegas’ visibility by becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1,"

"In recent years, Las Vegas has made tremendous strides in becoming the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World and partnering with the world’s premier motorsport organization to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix marked a major milestone in that effort.

“We look forward to working closely with Formula 1 through this new partnership and keeping Las Vegas top of mind for the millions of F1 viewers and fans around the world.”

The partnership will run until the end of 2025 and will reportedly see the LVCVA utilize the sport’s global platform to grow and sustain tourism in Vegas while continuing to engage with fans of Formula 1 right across the globe at select grands prix.

