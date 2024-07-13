Danica Patrick gives CONTROVERSIAL thoughts on 'Chemtrail' conspiracy theory

Danica Patrick has endorsed another conspiracy theory after coming under fire for promoting the existence of lizard people.

Patrick is known for her recent role as Sky Sports F1 pundit, first providing coverage at the United States Grand Prix in 2021.

The 42-year-old is also the most successful woman in open-wheel car racing, and is the only woman to have won an IndyCar series race.

However, despite her success in IndyCar, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, Patrick has come under fire from motorsport fans on social media recently.

Danica Patrick discusses ‘chemtrail’ conspiracy

Patrick has recently demonstrated tacit support for various conspiracy theories, including the existence of lizard people in a podcast titled ‘How to spot Reptilian Shapeshifters’.

Furthermore, in an interview with Tucker Carlson she also indulged in the ‘chemtrail’ conspiracy, where theorists believe that the long-lasting condensation trails left in the sky by high-flying aircraft are actually "chemtrails".

‘Chemtrails’ apparently consist of chemical or biological agents, sprayed for nefarious purposes without the knowledge of the general public.

“It's one thing for people to be able to live how they want to live, and operate, it's another thing when what you’re doing is now finally affecting me,” Patrick said.

Danica Patrick discusses 'Chemtrail' conspiracy with Tucker Carlson

“For me it's you can’t say what you want to say anymore you get in trouble for having an opinion. I got in trouble for going to AmFest and saying I love this country. People were like I hate you, you’re awful, unfollow.

“I’m like how did we get to this point where you can’t say 'I love this country'.”

“You see chemtrails all over the sky and they are poisoning our air they are poisoning our food and I’m like this is really affecting me now.”

