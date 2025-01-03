Patrick achieves PERFECTION in stunning new venture

Former NASCAR and IndyCar racer turned Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick has achieved perfection in one of her new ventures.

Alongside racing, one of Patrick's passions is wine, with the American the proprietor of a vineyard in Napa Valley, California.

"I named my vineyard Somnium, which means “dream” in Latin because I thought owning my own winery was something that would just be a dream, but it became a reality," Patrick wrote on the Somnium Wine website.

"I can't tell you how many times I have signed an autograph for a child and added the note—dream big! It is a life motto—it’s how I think, how I live and what I preach! My dreams never stop, and they continue to evolve.

"Now that Somnium is a reality, my next dream is to create an environment and experience where it is easy for others to fall in love with Napa Valley, just like I did so many years ago."

Danica Patrick carrying out F1 punditry duties

Patrick achieves rosé perfection

Having owned her vineyard in Napa Valley since 2009, Patrick announced a new venture into making rosé wine in 2020.

Danica Rosé Wine is made in Provence, France, with Patrick revealing that this decision was due to the area being one of the oldest winemaking regions in the country and rosé being a specialty there.

Now, Patrick's wine has achieved the ultimate score at the 2024 Pr%f awards.

The Pr&f — or Proof — Awards are held annually in Las Vegas and claim to be the 'premiere judges-only spirits, wine & beverage rating competition'.

When judging, the Pr%f Awards range from bronze up to the century award, with silver, gold, and double gold in between.

Here is how the Pr&f Awards website distinguishes between the categories:

Bronze Award - Daily Drinker Silver Award - Praise Gold Award - Highly Recommended Double Gold Award - Superlative Century Award - Unparalleled and Peerless

At the 2024 awards, Danica Rose Wine achieved perfection taking home the Century Award, which means the judges gave the beverage a perfect score of 100 points.

