Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement
Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has announced a major split ahead of the 2025 season.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star endured a frustrating end to the 2024 campaign in multiple ways.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
Firstly, the #11 driver failed once again to win a championship this season, only reaching the round of eight in the playoffs and therefore not making it through to the championship four.
Then, Hamlin's team - 23XI Racing - whom he co-owns alongside Michael Jordan, also failed to scoop the Bill France Cup on Sunday, with #45 driver Tyler Reddick missing out on the honor as Joey Logano took the win for Team Penske.
On top of all of that, there is the ongoing legal feud between 23XI and NASCAR, with Hamlin admitting the team's future is 'TBD'.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post
Hamlin announces major split
Now, after rumors emerged in October that FedEx could be ending its long-term association with Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, the Cup Series star has appeared to confirm the split.
This comes as somewhat of a shock given that previous comments made by Hamlin suggested the partnership would continue.
A video posted on Hamlin's Instagram featured a statement: "Thank you FedEx, for being there from the start. At all the wins. And all the losses,"
"Thank you FedEx for letting me, be me. For always making a difference. For helping make this kid from Virginia's dreams come true.
"Thank you FedEx, for everything."
In the comments of the post, FedEx's official Instagram page wrote: "What a ride it’s been💜🧡."
The NASCAR star has been sponsored by the company since his debut in the Cup Series way back in 2005.
READ MORE: Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton BEATS Verstappen to take unconventional F1 win
- 10 minutes ago
Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star claims playoffs were FIXED and MANIPULATED
- Yesterday 21:00
Logano reveals key to 'SPECIAL' championship victory
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist
- Yesterday 17:00
Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
- Yesterday 15:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec