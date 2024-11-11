Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has announced a major split ahead of the 2025 season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star endured a frustrating end to the 2024 campaign in multiple ways.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title

Firstly, the #11 driver failed once again to win a championship this season, only reaching the round of eight in the playoffs and therefore not making it through to the championship four.

Then, Hamlin's team - 23XI Racing - whom he co-owns alongside Michael Jordan, also failed to scoop the Bill France Cup on Sunday, with #45 driver Tyler Reddick missing out on the honor as Joey Logano took the win for Team Penske.

On top of all of that, there is the ongoing legal feud between 23XI and NASCAR, with Hamlin admitting the team's future is 'TBD'.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

Denny Hamlin races in the Cup Series and co-owns 23XI Racing

Hamlin announces major split

Now, after rumors emerged in October that FedEx could be ending its long-term association with Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, the Cup Series star has appeared to confirm the split.

This comes as somewhat of a shock given that previous comments made by Hamlin suggested the partnership would continue.

A video posted on Hamlin's Instagram featured a statement: "Thank you FedEx, for being there from the start. At all the wins. And all the losses,"

"Thank you FedEx for letting me, be me. For always making a difference. For helping make this kid from Virginia's dreams come true.

"Thank you FedEx, for everything."

In the comments of the post, FedEx's official Instagram page wrote: "What a ride it’s been💜🧡."

The NASCAR star has been sponsored by the company since his debut in the Cup Series way back in 2005.

READ MORE: Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

Related