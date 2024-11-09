Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

NASCAR team owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan's team have been forced to distance themselves from a bizarre Donald Trump post that went viral ahead of the US Presidential election.

On Tuesday, November 5, voters across the United States went to the polls to vote for their next president, with Vice-President Kamala Harris running for the Democrats, and former President Trump running for the Republicans.

In the end, Trump won the election, sweeping a string of key swing states on his way to gaining 301 electoral college votes. The 78-year-old also won the popular vote.

However, ahead of votes being cast on Tuesday, a bizarre post on X, formerly known as Twitter, gained major traction, claiming that Jordan had endorsed Trump as a presidential candidate.

The post gained 57,000 likes, and staggeringly, 1.8 million views.

Michael Jordan co-owns NASCAR team 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan statement on Trump post

It has transpired since that the post was indeed fake, with X's community notes clarifying that there was no evidence to support the claim being made in the tweet.

Furthermore, the community note contained a previous quote from Jordan himself which was featured in the Netflix documentary 'The Last Dance' in 2020, in which he explained: “I never thought of myself as an activist. I thought of myself as a basketball player.”

Those comments came regarding Jordan's infamous 'Republicans buy sneakers too' comment in 1990 when he did not publicly endorse Harvey Gantt in the US Senate race in North Carolina.

Now, in response to the above post, Jordan's team has issued a statement to The Independent, clarifying: "There is absolutely no truth to the claim that Michael Jordan has made an endorsement in the presidential election."

With or without Jordan's endorsement, Trump is now set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025.

