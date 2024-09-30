Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

An update has emerged regarding Ricky Stenhouse Jr's father after he was involved in a punch-up with Kyle Busch back in May.

The above event transpired at NASCAR's All-Star race earlier this year when post-race, Stenhouse Jr. himself threw a punch at Busch after a heated exchange.

A brawl instantly broke out, with Stenhouse Jr's dad getting involved in the fighting, footage of which was later reviewed by race officials.

As a result, NASCAR fined Stenhouse JR, whilst his father received a suspension, along with two of his mechanics.

"When crew members get involved and family members get involved, we’re going to react," NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer said at the time. "That’s exactly what we did."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr's dad reinstated

Whilst the mechanics were suspended with a time frame, Stenhouse Jr's father was suspended indefinitely.

That suspension is now over, however, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Recently taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Pockrass shared: "Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s dad, who was suspended from NASCAR following the Kyle Busch fight at the all-star race in May, has been reinstated (which means he can be in the garage/pits during race weekends)."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s dad, who was suspended from NASCAR following the Kyle Busch fight at the all-star race in May, has been reinstated (which means he can be in the garage/pits during race weekends). — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 24, 2024

Unfortunately for Stenhouse Jr. his father will not be seeing him compete in the playoffs this year.

The #47 Chevrolet driver failed to take a win during the regular season and finished 27th in the regular season standings - way off earning a playoff berth through that route.

