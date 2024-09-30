Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
An update has emerged regarding Ricky Stenhouse Jr's father after he was involved in a punch-up with Kyle Busch back in May.
The above event transpired at NASCAR's All-Star race earlier this year when post-race, Stenhouse Jr. himself threw a punch at Busch after a heated exchange.
NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK at Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race
READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
A brawl instantly broke out, with Stenhouse Jr's dad getting involved in the fighting, footage of which was later reviewed by race officials.
As a result, NASCAR fined Stenhouse JR, whilst his father received a suspension, along with two of his mechanics.
"When crew members get involved and family members get involved, we’re going to react," NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer said at the time. "That’s exactly what we did."
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
Ricky Stenhouse Jr's dad reinstated
Whilst the mechanics were suspended with a time frame, Stenhouse Jr's father was suspended indefinitely.
That suspension is now over, however, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.
Recently taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Pockrass shared: "Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s dad, who was suspended from NASCAR following the Kyle Busch fight at the all-star race in May, has been reinstated (which means he can be in the garage/pits during race weekends)."
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s dad, who was suspended from NASCAR following the Kyle Busch fight at the all-star race in May, has been reinstated (which means he can be in the garage/pits during race weekends).— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 24, 2024
Unfortunately for Stenhouse Jr. his father will not be seeing him compete in the playoffs this year.
The #47 Chevrolet driver failed to take a win during the regular season and finished 27th in the regular season standings - way off earning a playoff berth through that route.
READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Kansas Results: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race
- 18 minutes ago
Hamilton health update revealed after cancelled F1 appearance
- 24 minutes ago
Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
- 2 uur geleden
Major Miami GP changes revealed ahead of F1 2025 season
- 3 uur geleden
Horner delivered DEVASTATING blow to Ricciardo F1 career
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec