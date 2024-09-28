NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

NASCAR star Kyle Reddick has revealed one of the perks of driving for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing.

Jordan co-owns 23XI along with current Cup Series racer Denny Hamlin, with the team having been founded in 2020.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

The team and driver have enjoyed success this year, too, with Reddick winning the regular season championship after finishing top of the Cup Series standings ahead of the playoffs.

Reddick also remains in contention for the 2024 Cup Series championship altogether, currently sitting third in the playoff standings as we head to Kansas City this weekend.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Michael Jordan co-owns NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick reveals Michael Jordan perks

In a recent interview on FOX, Reddick discussed all things in his current career, including being a Jordan athlete.

Asked about his history of sneaker collecting given he races for Jordan's team, Reddick revealed: "I like shoes, but I went to the dirt track and lived in a hauler. The hauler was dirty. The track's muddy. That's just no place for Jordans to be, honestly, if you really cared about wearing it more than a month,"

"So I didn't have a grand collection, that's for sure. But we race asphalt everywhere we go now.

"We had that one dirt race, It's been nice to know the only time I have to worry about what I've got on my feet is when I get out of the plane or walk to the rental car in the grass lot. Other than that, I know I can, for the most part, keep my shoes pretty clean."

With that said, Reddick revealed that now he's driving for 23XI, he is able to stockpile Jordan's to his hearts content.

"I always did pay attention to shoes. But it's just been really fun to...probably my favorite brand of shoe was Jordans," he explained. "And now I get to just stockpile them,"

"I've got many choices when it comes to what color I'm going to wear that day with what I have on the car, or what I'm feeling like wearing to the shop, or whatever I've got going on.

"Between the highs and lows, I've got plenty of options for summer and winter."

READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him

Related