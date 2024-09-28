Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
NASCAR star Kyle Larson has discussed the possibility of driving Formula 1 machinery after McLaren chief Zak Brown confirmed it could happen soon.
Recently, Brown revealed that discussions had taken place regarding Larson having an outing in one of the papaya-colored cars.
Larson currently races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, driving the #5 Chevrolet for the team, however, has ties to the McLaren team.
This year, for example, he competed in the Indianapolis 500 for Arrow McLaren's IndyCar outfit and is set to do so again in 2025 after this year's failed effort at 'the double'
Will Kyle Larson drive in F1?
Speaking on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, Larson revealed that he would love the chance to test a McLaren F1 car.
Not just content with that, though, the NASCAR star is keen to do so alongside some of the sport's current stars and test himself against the best they have to offer.
Of course, Larson claimed earlier this year he was a better all-round driver than three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and now, Larson says he would like to drive alongside the likes of Lando Norris to see where he was really at.
“I would love to do it for sure and it sounds like hopefully down the road I'll get to," Larson explained.
"I think it was an option this year, I just have so much going on. It’s like something that I need to plan probably a year in advance or more.
“I would like to, but, honestly, I would rather do it on one of those open test-style deals like after Abu Dhabi when other drivers are on the track, too. Which, I don't even know if I'm allowed to because I don't know if you have a superlicense or whatnot."
The NASCAR star continued: "I think that driver swaps are really cool, but you don’t really have like a bar. You don’t have a gauge of where you stack up to others who do it.
“It would be fun to do that with Oscar [Piastri] or Lando [Norris] or whoever, but I would love to strap in with 19 other cars out there and really see where you’re at on the speed charts.
"Obviously I don't think that I would be the best, but I would hope to not be last. I think that would show how good American oval racers are and that'd be neat."
