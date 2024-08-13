Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

A Daytona 500 legend has suggested that NASCAR will struggle to be taken 'seriously' if its officiating does not improve.

Austin Dillon claimed a controversial victory at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond last weekend, taking out two competitors on the last lap.

Dillon deliberately ran deep into a corner, knocking Joey Logano into the wall and wrecking his race, before turning in on Denny Hamlin as the pair were battling for the lead.

His driving style has been questioned, with many suggesting his actions were over the line, and Hamlin himself saying the 34-year-old should be stripped of his victory.

Hamlin fumes at officials

NASCAR senior vice president Elton Sawyer refused to rule out vacating Dillon's victory, while rival Logano called him a 'piece of cr**' for his 'chicken sh** move'.

With his first NASCAR Cup Series victory for over two years, Dillon has earned himself a spot in the playoffs, but that may soon be under threat.

Whether or not NASCAR officials decide to act remains to be seen, but three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin believes the fact Dillon wasn't punished in the immediate aftermath makes NASCAR look weak.

"Where’s the line, Bob? That’s the thing. We have rules to prevent ridiculous acts, but it’s been a long time since those rules have really been enforced," Hamlin told media after the race.

"Didn’t Layne Riggs spin someone out and get a two-lap penalty or some bull s***? It’s tough because this is what the young short track racers see and they think that this is okay because they watch the professionals on Sunday that are supposed to act like adults just do dumb s***. It’s just amazing that it’s allowed.

"I don’t fault him because he’s completely desperate, right? He’s 30th in points and jumps 20 spots in points or whatever it is. His season’s safe. Now, he’ll have to pay repercussions down the line for this, but it’s so worth it from his standpoint because there’s no guard rails or rules that say don’t do that. And there’s no one in the tower that has any problem with it.

"We’re never, ever gonna be taken seriously in this sport because we have no real officiating."

