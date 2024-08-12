Cook Out 400 at Richmond Results: Dillon causes DOUBLE last lap wreck in controversial win

close global

Austin Dillon booked his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday with a controversial win at the Cook Out 400.

Dillon was leading at the green-white checkered restart, with just three laps remaining for the win, but was immediately passed by Joey Logano.

READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues

Logano looked set for the win as he built a small gap to Dillon, but the #3 car went deep to spin the leader out and then immediately cut down the track to spin the fast-finishing Denny Hamlin.

Dillon defended his starring role in the last-lap mayhem, saying simply 'I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it.'

The fallout from the incident may have been far greater had Hamlin and Logano not already been firmly ensconced in the playoffs, meaning that Dillon's actions didn't ruin their chances of making the postseason.

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

Cook Out 400 at Richmond results

1. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
4. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
5. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
12. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
17. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
19. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
20. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
21. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
25. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Ty Dillon, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33. Riley Herbst, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Parker Retzlaff, #66 Power Source Ford
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet [Out, accident]
37. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota [Out, engine]

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

