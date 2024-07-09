Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Danica Patrick has revealed that there are ‘no liberals or Democrats’ in the NASCAR paddock during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.
Patrick is a former professional racing driver and is the most successful woman in open-wheel car racing.
READ MORE: Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature
She remains the only woman to have won an IndyCar Series race, with a victory at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008, and has also competed in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series.
Since 2021, Patrick has been part of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage as a pundit, making her first appearance at the United States Grand Prix.
READ MORE: IndyCar chief hints at INTERNATIONAL expansion
Patrick discusses the politics of NASCAR paddock
In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Patrick revealed the politics of those in the NASCAR paddock, and provided an insight into her own.
“Where I came from NASCAR. I don’t know if there’s anyone very liberal or a democrat in the whole garage, it’s very Republican, very conservative,” she said.
Patrick then discussed her own politics with Carlson, and revealed that she had never voted.
“I feel like I have lived my lifestyle in a bit more casual way - I believe that people should be able to choose their life path, so those are kind of more liberal thoughts,” she added.
“But I also think the country should be run a little bit more like a business. I suppose I have more conservative approaches to how things should be run.
“So I never really got interested because I didn’t have time, space, energy, felt like it mattered to me. But now I’m at this point where it’s kind of coming at me.
“I feel that it's a good time to care. I’ve never even voted. I’m not registered I’ve never voted and my argument against it was that I’m not going to complain about it.
“If I complain I have to do my part- I have my choices and preferences but what’s happening is what’s happening.”
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Pro-Palestine protestors ARRESTED at Chicago race
- 8 minutes ago
Ferrari suffer MAJOR blow to F1 rivals
- 1 uur geleden
Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton's Silverstone win symbolic of end of Verstappen dominance
- 3 uur geleden
Shocking details given about $16 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
- Today 15:00
Hamilton shares PRECIOUS Silverstone snaps of adored pet Roscoe
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep