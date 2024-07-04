Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature
Fans of both NASCAR and Fortnite will be pleased after they team up to release a brand new Rocket Racing Chicago street map.
The course, based off of the annual NASCAR street race, allows players to race their existing Fortnite vehicles against others in online multiplayer.
Alternatively, players can choose to go solo around the street track, and take on the challenge of a time trial.
Compared to other Rocket Racing tracks, the Chicago one is more realistic and features multiple routes and obstacles to complete.
NASCAR collaboration won’t end with Chicago track
Following a partnership between NASCAR and UK marketing firm Karta, the racing series aims to become a permanent feature in Rocket Racing.
In addition to the Chicago street map, they will be hoping to add new tracks, events and venues from the NASCAR world.
“NASCAR has always been about pushing boundaries and connecting with fans in exciting ways,” Nick Rend, the managing director of resorts and gaming at NASCAR said.
“Fortnite provides the perfect platform to engage a global audience.”
“Blending the intensity of NASCAR racing with the immersive world of Fortnite. Karta, with their incredible creativity, attention to detail, and innovative approach, were the perfect partners to help us bring this vision to life.
“We wanted to build something with longevity for both diehard NASCAR enthusiasts and the wider Fortnite community and we think we have succeeded with just that.”
