US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

Hot off the back of his LMP2 success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 19-year-old sensation Nolan Siegel is set to race for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar following their decision to part ways with Theo Pourchaire.

Siegel will drive the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the ten remaining races this season and in 2025 and beyond, according to the team.

The decision to fire Theo Pourchaire has shocked many after it was announced that the ex-Formula 2 champion would race in papaya for the remainder of the 2024 season back in May.

Pourchaire has completed just five races for the Arrow McLaren team this campaign after initially stepping in as a substitute for David Malukas.

Theo Pourchaire has been ousted by Arrow McLaren

Nolan Siegel will be the youngest driver on the IndyCar grid

Nolan Siegel reacts to Arrow McLaren call-up

It is undoubtedly a bold move by McLaren, but one that they feel is in their best interests moving forward.

Siegel is excited, too, and speaking ahead of this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, said: “I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in papaya moving forward,"

"This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports.

"I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”

Elsewhere, team principal Gavin Ward hinted at why the team had made the change.

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a significant step in that mission," Ward explained.

"First, I want to thank Théo for his time filling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future.

"He is a young, talented driver with an immense amount of experience at this stage of his career and we’re excited to continue on the upward journey together.”

