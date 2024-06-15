Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is reported to have already agreed a $105 million deal to join a Formula 1 rival.

In April, Newey - widely considered to be the greatest designer in the sport's history - shocked the F1 world by announcing he would be resigning from his post in early 2025.

Newey's decision to depart the team with whom he has helped deliver 13 world titles across two dominant spells has led to much speculation on his next destination.

The 65-year-old has been linked with moves to Mercedes and McLaren in recent months, while there have been some suggestions that he may look to take some time away from the sport altogether.

One team, however, has been consistently believed to be in the driving seat to secure Newey's signature: Ferrari.

Adrian Newey is set to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season

The design mastermind has enjoyed great success during his time at Red Bull

Design guru set for Ferrari switch

Now, according to a report by BusinessF1 Magazine, a lucrative deal with the Maranello-based outfit has already been signed, a move which would see the design guru link up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from next season.

It reads: "Eddie Jordan has negotiated a contract for Adrian Newey to join Scuderia Ferrari to effectively head up its Formula On design department, although exact job titles have not been confirmed.

"The deal, signed just before the the Miami Grand Prix, is $105 million for three years, 2025 to 2027.

The deal was manufactured by Newey's close friend and manager Eddie Joran

"Jordan is believed to have received $5m commission for doing the deal which will be paid by Newey.

"The deal is a 50 per cent uplift on Newey’s salary at Red Bull.

"Newey’s new contract was orchestrated by Irish solicitor Dermot O’Rourke and signed in London on Monday April 29."

