Ferrari F1 star admits TEARS during race

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed that his emotions got the better of him during a race earlier this season.

Leclerc has had a solid start to the season, cementing himself as the main challenger to Max Verstappen's dominance over the course of 2023 and 2024.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, it was Leclerc who took the victory, with the Monegasque driver putting an end to his bad luck at his home race.

Previously, Leclerc had scored two pole positions in Monaco, but had failed to convert either of them into a race victory due to errors by either himself or his team.

Charles Leclerc took his first Monaco GP victory

Charles Leclerc has had a solid start to 2024

Emotional Charles Leclerc admission

Leclerc ensured to convert his third Monaco pole position into victory, though, and it appears his entire race week was caught on camera.

A recent vlog uploaded to the Ferrari driver's YouTube channel showcases what he got up to pre and post-race, and includes behind-the-scenes footage in which he made an emotional admission.

"Two laps to the end I was starting to cry in the car,” Leclerc explained.

‌“Every time I was thinking of the victory, I was emotional and then I was thinking ‘Charles, stop it’.

‌“On the last lap I was leaving a gap of a metre with the wall. I was being careful.”

Following his win in Monaco, Leclerc sits second in the drivers standings, 31 points adrift of Max Verstappen at the top.

