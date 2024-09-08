Ferrari announce HUGE change ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have announced a huge change ahead of Lewis Hamilton's impending arrival.

The seven-time world champion will join the iconic Italian team for the 2025 season and beyond, replacing Williams-bound Carlos Sainz at the end of this season.

As part of their preparations for Hamilton’s much-anticipated arrival, Ferrari have appointed Mercedes’ current performance director, Loic Serra, as their new Technical Director for Chassis.

Serra, a highly regarded French engineer, will officially take up his position on 1 October and report directly to Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur

Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio will leave Mercedes for Ferrari

Ferrari's major staff changes

His role will be crucial as Ferrari look to build a car capable of delivering a world title for Hamilton, who is eyeing a record-breaking eighth championship.

In his new role, Serra will oversee several key departments within Ferrari’s chassis operations, including Chassis Project Engineering led by Fabio Montecchi, Vehicle Performance under Marco Adurno, Aerodynamics headed by Diego Tondi, Track Engineering directed by Matteo Togninalli, and Chassis Operations led by Diego Ioverno, who also serves as Ferrari’s Sporting Director.

Meanwhile, Enrico Gualtieri will continue as Ferrari’s Technical Director for Power Unit, ensuring a robust engine department as the team prepares for a new era with Hamilton at the wheel.

The reshuffle marks Ferrari’s commitment to strengthening their technical capabilities ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Lewis Hamilton will be replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

With Sainz moving to Williams, Ferrari are positioning themselves for a renewed title challenge, with the hope that Hamilton’s experience and Serra’s engineering expertise can bring them back to the top of F1.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 has been one of the most highly anticipated developments in recent F1 history.

With these strategic changes, Ferrari are laying the groundwork for a championship-winning partnership.

