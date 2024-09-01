close global

Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty

Haas F1 star Kevin Magnussen has edged closer to a race ban after receiving a 10-second time penalty at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Haas star is currently on 10 penalty points, which means he is only two points away from a race ban.

Magnussen was penalized for an incident with Pierre Gasly, which could add two consequential penalty points to his Super Licence, and ensure that he could sit out the next race in Baku.

An automatic one race ban is applied if a driver is awarded 12 penalty points in a 12-month timeframe.

More to follow...

FIA Kevin Magnussen Pierre Gasly Italian Grand Prix Haas F1
