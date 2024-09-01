Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty
Haas F1 star Kevin Magnussen has edged closer to a race ban after receiving a 10-second time penalty at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Haas star is currently on 10 penalty points, which means he is only two points away from a race ban.
Magnussen was penalized for an incident with Pierre Gasly, which could add two consequential penalty points to his Super Licence, and ensure that he could sit out the next race in Baku.
An automatic one race ban is applied if a driver is awarded 12 penalty points in a 12-month timeframe.
More to follow...
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct