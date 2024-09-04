close global

Hamilton claims Mercedes 'deserve better' as F1 star delivers FURIOUS rant

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes 'deserve better' after delivering a furious rant at the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has endured a season of mixed fortunes in 2024, claiming two race wins but also struggling to produce consistent performances.

Hamilton is set to leave the team for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season in a last-ditch attempt to win an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Whilst Hamilton sits ahead of team-mate George Russell in the drivers' championship, he has also lost out to his fellow countryman in 12 of the 16 qualifying sessions so far.

Lewis Hamilton struggled during Italian GP qualifying
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Hamilton angered by performance

The latest of those defeats occurred at the Italian Grand Prix, where Hamilton could only put his W15 in sixth position, while Russell qualified up in third.

After qualifying, Hamilton was unhappy with his own performance, even suggesting that the recently-announced Mercedes signing Kimi Antonelli may not make the same errors as he did.

"Furious. Furious. Absolutely furious," Hamilton admitted to Sky Sports F1.

"Because I could’ve been pole, I think I could have been at least on the front row and I just didn’t do the job in the end.

"Lost a tenth and a half through turns one and two and then I lost another tenth in the last corner so no one to blame but myself and it’s yeah qualifying’s been my weakness for a minute now, and I can’t figure it out, so I’ll keep trying.

"The team deserve better. Maybe they’ll get that with Kimi."

F1 Standings

