Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim
Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim
Is this the race Lewis Hamilton wins at Ferrari?
Lewis Hamilton has given an upbeat assessment of Ferrari’s prospects at the Monaco Grand Prix, claiming the Scuderia are capable of challenging Mercedes on the streets of Monte Carlo.
The seven-time world champion has experienced an up-and-down start to his Ferrari career, with the team displaying encouraging signs but still short of the pace needed to regularly fight Mercedes at the front.
Hamilton has often identified Ferrari’s lack of straight-line speed as a major weakness in their battle with the Silver Arrows, saying he can stay with them through the corners before being left behind on the straights.
However, his comments came after he produced his strongest grand prix performance since joining Ferrari at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished second behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.
The Brit had started fifth in Montreal, but worked his way into podium contention and eventually got the better of Max Verstappen late on to secure a landmark result for the Scuderia.
And with F1 now heading to Monaco, Hamilton believes Ferrari could be presented with their best chance yet to challenge for victory.
The iconic street circuit is famously one of the least power-sensitive tracks on the calendar, with qualifying performance, mechanical grip and driver confidence often proving far more important than outright engine performance.
“I mean, that’s the one track that power is not king,” Hamilton said in the FIA press conference after the Canadian GP.
“I think that’s definitely car performance. I think our car could be really strong there.”
Hamilton eyes Monaco GP victory
Hamilton suggested that he would be throwing himself into preparations with Ferrari’s engineers to make sure the team arrives in Monaco ready to attack from the opening practice session.
“I’m really going to focus on making sure I arrive with the same energy as I had this weekend,” he added.
“Really study hard with the engineers to make sure we position the car in the right place from FP1.”
Hamilton’s optimism comes despite the Ferrari star admitting that Mercedes currently hold a major advantage in terms of power.
“If you take away the power deficit, we’re in the fight with these guys,” Hamilton continued.
“But unfortunately that’s not the way it is today. And I think in the moment I’m like, ‘I need more power somehow,’ because I’m able to hold on or keep up with them through the corners and I can’t push the pedal any further.
“And you see them just eking out the straight and you catch them back in the brakes, they eke it out in the straight. It’s really hard.”
“Even when you get the overtake, you get within a second, they still pull away,” he added. “So that’s how much grunt that they have, and we’re massively down.”
Despite that weakness, Hamilton remains hopeful that upcoming rule changes can allow Ferrari to claw back performance.
“Monaco should be fun,” he concluded.
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