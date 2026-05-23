F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix

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George Russell and Kimi Antonelli pulled off an extraordinary feat in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, perfectly replicating their result and time gap from sprint qualifying 24 hours before.

The Brit struggled early in the session, but roared back to take pole by 0.068 seconds over his team-mate – just as he had one day previous.

The second row will be filled by the papaya cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri (in that order), with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen sharing the third row.

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Meanwhile, things went back to normal at the bottom of the field on Saturday, with both Cadillacs and Aston Martins knocked out at the first time of asking after Fernando Alonso snuck into SQ2 on Friday.

In fact, the two embattled teams will share the last two rows on the grid, with Alonso and Lance Stroll 19th and 21st. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will start 20th and 22nd respectively.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:12.578s 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.068s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.151s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.203s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.290s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.329s 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.357s 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.398s 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.702s 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.119s 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN Q2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine ELIMINATED IN Q2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 16 Ollie Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 17 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN Q1 18 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN Q1 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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