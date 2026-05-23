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Russell after taking sprint pole in Canada

F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix

Russell after taking sprint pole in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix

All the times from Canadian Grand Prix qualifying

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli pulled off an extraordinary feat in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, perfectly replicating their result and time gap from sprint qualifying 24 hours before.

The Brit struggled early in the session, but roared back to take pole by 0.068 seconds over his team-mate – just as he had one day previous.

The second row will be filled by the papaya cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri (in that order), with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen sharing the third row.

Meanwhile, things went back to normal at the bottom of the field on Saturday, with both Cadillacs and Aston Martins knocked out at the first time of asking after Fernando Alonso snuck into SQ2 on Friday.

In fact, the two embattled teams will share the last two rows on the grid, with Alonso and Lance Stroll 19th and 21st. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will start 20th and 22nd respectively.

READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled

F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:12.578s
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.068s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.151s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.203s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.290s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.329s
7Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.357s
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.398s
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+0.702s
10Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.119s
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
13Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
15Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Ollie BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
17Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q1
18Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
20Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
21Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
22Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: Hamilton vs Alonso: What really went down between F1 rivals

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