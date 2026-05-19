close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Juncadella in the 24h Nurburgring

Mercedes issue statement after missing out with Max Verstappen

Juncadella in the 24h Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes issue statement after missing out with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen raced for Mercedes at the Nurburgring

Originally written by Vincent Bruins. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hour race last weekend ended in heartbreak, when victory was snatched away from him.

Verstappen and his team were leading for most of the race, but a drive shaft failure with just three hours left dashed his chances.

Instead, a different Mercedes-AMG car won, with Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin claiming victory.

The GT3 class battle at the Nurburgring 24 Hours turned into a fierce contest early on. Within the first six hours, several leading teams were forced to retire after a series of incidents.

When a heavy downpour hit on Saturday evening, Aston Martin’s Walkenhorst Motorsport opted for the wrong strategy. For a long stretch, a Mercedes-AMG car held both the first and second spots.

Bitter sweet for Mercedes as Verstappen’s race ended prematurely

“The 24h Nürburgring is one of the biggest and most important endurance races for us, and we were determined to win it again, I am overwhelmed that we have managed to do so after ten long years with the Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL,” Sagemüller stated to GPFans.

“As is so often the case in motorsport, however, joy and disappointment are never far apart.

“For long stretches, we witnessed a close battle between our two performance cars. That is why it is particularly unfortunate that the race came to an early end for Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing. My thanks go to everyone involved who supported this extraordinary event.

“This is a truly significant achievement, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Mercedes Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME

Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME

  • Yesterday 19:00
Jeremy Clarkson faced Nurburgring years before Max Verstappen’s latest challenge

Jeremy Clarkson faced Nurburgring years before Max Verstappen’s latest challenge

  • May 16, 2026 23:00
F1 driver disqualified at Nurburgring and loses license

F1 driver disqualified at Nurburgring and loses license

  • May 18, 2026 23:00
The story behind the F1 paddock spy

The story behind the F1 paddock spy

  • Yesterday 21:00
American fans fury after Nurburgring 24 hour race stream blocked - here's why

American fans fury after Nurburgring 24 hour race stream blocked - here's why

  • May 18, 2026 17:00
Safety Car causes MORE carnage after crash

Safety Car causes MORE carnage after crash

  • Yesterday 17:00

Just in

19-5
The story behind the F1 paddock spy
19-5
Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME
19-5
Safety Car causes MORE carnage after crash
18-5
F1 driver disqualified at Nurburgring and loses license
18-5
Alpine F1 tensions grow as sponsor dispute fuels Gucci speculation
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes issue statement after missing out with Max Verstappen Max Verstappen

Mercedes issue statement after missing out with Max Verstappen

3 hours ago
The story behind the F1 paddock spy F1 News & Gossip

The story behind the F1 paddock spy

Yesterday 21:00
Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME Racing News

Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME

Yesterday 19:00
Safety Car causes MORE carnage after crash Racing News

Safety Car causes MORE carnage after crash

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x