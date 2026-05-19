Racing star wins two races at the SAME TIME

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One driver managed to win two racing events last weekend, in a stunning double dose of success.

Paul Mejjer won a race in the Porsche Supercup and at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the very same race that Max Verstappen raced in.

Meijer shared the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup with team-mates Alexander Hardt, Benja Hites, and Benjamin Koslowski for Black Falcon Team Zimmermann.

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In a dramatic turn of events during the first qualifying session, Hardt’s car unexpectedly halted and caught fire, with matters worsening when another Porsche collided with them.

Fortunately, both Hardt and the other driver, Janina Schall, emerged unscathed. Although Black Falcon received permission to use a spare chassis, the team ultimately qualified last in the Cup 2 class.

The spare Porsche of the No. 900 Black Falcon Team Zimmermann crew is going through scrutineeting now in time for tonight's Q2. #IGTC #24hNBR pic.twitter.com/WldsBcwmcb — Vincent Bruins ? (@VincentJBruins) May 14, 2026

Meijer wins simultaneously in Germany and Belgium

"I’ve completed two double stints, and at 9:00 I begin my final two and a half hours before quickly heading back to Spa. We’re now running P21 overall and first in our class with a four and a half minute lead," he added, with roughly seven hours remaining.

Meijer didn’t limit himself to the Nurburgring 24 hours. He also competed in the GT Cup Europe at Spa-Francorchamps, traveling back and forth to take on both challenges.

Even though he wasn’t present at the Nurburgring finish because he was in Belgium, he will still receive the Cup 2 class trophy. With Black Falcon Team Zimmermann, he also managed an impressive P18 overall finish.

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