F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
Damon Hill believes George Russell has gone missing in action
Damon Hill has offered a blunt assessment of George Russell as the Mercedes driver slips behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the 2026 championship battle.
Russell entered the campaign expected to lead Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, but Antonelli’s impressive performances have quickly shifted attention within the team.
The young Italian has established himself as a genuine title contender, increasing the pressure on Russell as the season continues to develop.
Damon Hill questions George Russell form
Speaking on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, 1996 world champion Hill suggested that Russell has not looked like the same driver who impressed so often last season.
“The George from last year, I think he’s gone missing a little bit,” Hill said.
“The bad luck, he [Russell] takes it personally,” Montoya said.
Russell warned over Antonelli battle
Montoya then brought up Russell’s reaction at the Chinese Grand Prix, suggesting the 'drama' around the Brit walking to the weighing scales with his helmet still on would have been exactly what Antonelli wanted to see.
“If I was Kimi and I looked at how George walked over to the scales in China with the helmet on and that drama, I’m going ‘Yes!’,” Montoya said.
Hill then asked whether Montoya believed Russell’s issue was one of personality and mindset rather than outright ability, to which the Colombian was clear in his response.
“I think he’s quicker than Kimi,” Montoya said. “George can put that ultimate lap and be very clean. But the problem is, I think he’s more concerned about all the noise with Kimi."
Mercedes may still have the kind of problem most F1 teams would love, with two drivers capable of fighting at the front, but the dynamic is becoming more delicate by the race.
If Russell is to reassert himself, he needs to do more than simply match Antonelli on track. He needs to make sure the teenager does not feel like he is already winning the mental battle as well.
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