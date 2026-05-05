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Lando Norris holding F1 drivers' trophy alongside Magui Corceiro at 2025 FIA prize ceremony

Is McLaren F1 star Lando Norris back in a relationship? New pictures reveal all

Lando Norris holding F1 drivers' trophy alongside Magui Corceiro at 2025 FIA prize ceremony — Photo: © IMAGO

Is McLaren F1 star Lando Norris back in a relationship? New pictures reveal all

She was spotted at a dinner with Kelly Piquet

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Lily Muni He has offered fans a glimpse inside an off-track F1 gathering, sharing an Instagram post featuring several familiar faces from the paddock.

The group included Kelly Piquet and Magui Corceiro, who has been in a public on-again-off-again relationship with Lando Norris since May 2023. Corceiro was also present in Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2025 season, joining Norris on track after he sealed his world championship triumph.

Their relationship came under scrutiny earlier this year when unsupported split rumors began circulating online, but those claims were quietened in April when the pair were seen together at Arsenal’s Champions League game against Sporting CP.

And now, an Instagram post from Apple TV has shown Corceiro sitting alongside Max Verstappen's partner Piquet, at a special event.

The post suggests that Piquet and Corceiro were invited to The Bath Club in Miami to 'celebrate F1' with professional golfer Muni He hosting the event.

As well as those three, Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson can also be spotted on the post, as can George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

Verstappen well supported in Miami

His sister Victoria Verstappen is there with Verstappen's nephews, while his mother Sophie Kumpen is also cheering on her son.

Kumpen is a former racing driver who competed in touring car racing in the 1990s, and is the 1995 Andrea Margutti Trophy karting champion.

At 17, the Belgian finished ahead of former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in the karting world championship, and also competed against Jenson Button and Christian Horner during her karting career.

In an interview with Business F1, Horner said of Kumpen: "I raced against Max’s mum [Kumpen] in 1989 in the junior kart world championship. In that race, there were some super-talented drivers: Jan Magnussen, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella and Dario Franchitti. She was top 10 in the world, for sure."

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F1 McLaren Lando Norris Kelly Piquet Magui Corceiro

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