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Miami GP 2023

Weather warning could bring chaos to F1 Miami Grand Prix

Miami GP 2023 — Photo: © IMAGO

Weather warning could bring chaos to F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 returns this weekend

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

The Miami Grand Prix brings F1 2026 back to our TV screens this weekend, but a weather front could bring even more excitement for fans.

Miami hosts an F1 race for the fifth time this weekend, as the drivers prepare to drive past the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

And as we all look forward to seeing which teams have made progress during the unplanned spring break as a result of the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain GPs due to the war in the Middle East, there is a weather front which might just spice up the sprint race weekend even more.

Sunday's Miami GP has a lights out time of 4pm local time (1pm Pacific), and there is currently a 46 per cent chance of rain for lights out, only increasing as the afternoon progresses.

Friday and Saturday are set to be dry for the teams and drivers, but we will see highs of 33 degrees Celsius on both days, and humidity levels of around 50 per cent.

When does the Miami GP weekend start?

The event at the Miami International Autodrome is a sprint race weekend, meaning the action gets underway on Friday May 1 with FP1 and sprint race qualifying.

Below is the F1 schedule and session details for the entire race weekend in local Eastern Time, UK BST or Pacific Time if you are watching on the West Coast.

There is already a change to the original planned schedule, with F1 confirming that Free Practice 1 on Friday will now last for 90 minutes, instead of the original 60.

Session Date Local time (ET) UK time (BST) Pacific time (PT)
Practice 1 (FP1) Friday May 1 12:00-13:30 17:00-18:30 09:00-10:30
Sprint Qualifying Friday May 1 16:30-17:14 21:30-22:14 13:30-14:14
Sprint Saturday May 2 12:00-13:00 17:00-18:00 09:00-10:00
Qualifying Saturday May 2 16:00-17:00 21:00-22:00 13:00-14:00
Grand Prix (57 laps) Sunday May 3 16:00-18:00 21:00-23:00 13:00-15:00

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

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