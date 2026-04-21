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Toto Wolff, Mercedes, China, 2026

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Toto Wolff sold 15 per cent of his shareholding in the Mercedes last year

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Toto Wolff is reportedly moving closer to a future exit from Mercedes, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Austrian reduced his stake in the team last year, selling a portion to US billionaire George Kurtz, while his holding company still retains a significant share in the outfit.

Despite that transaction, Wolff has continued in his roles as team principal and CEO, leading Mercedes into Formula 1’s new regulatory era in 2026.

Mercedes couldn't have enjoyed a better start to the new regulations cycle, with a Silver Arrows drivers victorious in all three rounds contested thus far and sitting atop the standings, with Kimi Antonelli leading ahead of Russell.

Their recent triumphs harks back to the dawn of the hybrid era, which Mercedes and Wolff dominated from 2014 until 2021, and saw him rise to become one of the most successful team principals on the grid.

How long with Wolff remain in F1?

During a recent episode of The Race podcast, Edd Straw, Mark Hughes and ESPN journalist Nate Saunders placed F1's team principals in the limelight, ranking their attributes.

It was during this portion, that Saunders suggested that Wolff is already on the path to an exit, albeit 'slowly' and will not be leaving anytime soon.

He explained: "It feels like Toto Wolff is on a bit of a glide path slowly away from that role.

"I think, in a few years, I wouldn’t imagine Toto being there [at Mercedes], unless he really still loves winning that much in five years time."

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