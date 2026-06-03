Ferrari handed potential FIA boost as Lewis Hamilton targets Mercedes challenge

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A forthcoming FIA decision could provide Ferrari with a significant opportunity to strengthen its position as the team looks to close the gap to Mercedes in the championship battle.

Heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari is widely expected to be among the frontrunners thanks to the strengths of its car in slow-speed sections, a key characteristic around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Charles Leclerc is viewed as a leading contender to claim another victory at his home race, while teammate Lewis Hamilton has also emerged as one of the favorites as he chases his first Grand Prix win for Ferrari and his first Monaco triumph in several years.

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Whatever happens on track for Ferrari this weekend, however, they are also expected to receive a huge boost from the FIA which could shape the rest of their season.

Ferrari will find out following the Monaco GP whether or not they will receive additional design and upgrade opportunities (ADUO), an opportunity to develop power units further.

This is done on a sliding scale dependent on how far behind they are, so Honda, for example, will likely be given the most amount of time.

Will Ferrari be given ADUO time?

There are three ADUO windows across the season, but the first one comes into play following the Monaco GP.

According to Motorsport.It, Ferrari are expecting to have two upgrades available from the first ADUO period which they believe will give them an extra 25 horsepower.

The above publication state that the first measure could be implemented as early as the Austrian GP at the end of June, before they also expect to make more gains with the second ADUO period, if they are granted that one too.

How does ADUO work?

According to Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the new technical regulations, a manufacturer qualifies for the development period if their: "ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE."

They are then eligible for one additional homologation upgrade in 2026, and one additional homologation upgrade in the following season.

If their ICE Performance Index is 'at least four per cent below the best-performing ICE', a power unit manufacturer can then receive two additional homologation upgrades in 2026, and two additional homologation upgrades in 2027.

The amount of time power unit manufacturers get in the ADUO period varies. If they are between two and four per cent behind the top power unit, then they will get 70 operating hours, and this incrementally rises depending on how far behind the best power unit they are.

If an underperforming power unit is more than 10 per cent behind the best on the F1 grid, then the manufacturer will get a whopping 230 operating hours to work on and develop upgrades for their power unit.

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