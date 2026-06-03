Kim Kardashian fuels Lewis Hamilton speculation with social media reveal

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Kim Kardashian has added further intrigue to ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton after sharing a post that quickly caught fans' attention.

The reality TV entrepreneur and the seven-time world champion have been the subject of widespread rumors since they were reportedly seen spending time together at an exclusive retreat in the English countryside earlier this year.

Since then, Kardashian and the Ferrari driver have frequently been spotted at public events and private gatherings, continuing to generate interest as reports about their growing connection persist.

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A few days ago in Los Angeles the couple dined out with their families (Lewis had mum Carmen with him) amid huge attention from the waiting paparazzi.

Lewis and Kim go on bike date in NYC

Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix?

One place we have not seen Kim with Lewis this season is at an F1 race - surely it cannot be long now.

This weekend's Monaco Grand Prix would appear to be the perfect location for Kardashian's entry into the Ferrari garage - it's an event dripping with glamour and high fashion.

The race this year will be sponsored by Louis Vuitton, which just adds to the high-end luxury feel of this iconic race.

If Kim does show in the principality this weekend, Hamilton will be hoping she is a lucky charm - he is currently on a winless run of 41 races and has not topped a podium since 2024.

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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