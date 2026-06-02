Mick Schumacher’s podium hopes dashed after costly IndyCar mistake
Mick Schumacher’s podium hopes dashed after costly IndyCar mistake
Mick Schumacher let a podium opportunity slip
Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher saw a potential breakthrough result in IndyCar slip away after a late incident ended his bid for a first podium finish in the series.
The IndyCar championship visited Detroit last weekend for round eight of the season, arriving on the back of the dramatic events of the Indianapolis 500.
While Alex Palou strengthened his position at the top of the standings with victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, attention further down the field centered on Schumacher as he looked set to deliver one of his strongest performances yet.
Having been axed from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, Schumacher has held a number of different roles in different racing series, but joined IndyCar as a full-time racer with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of 2026, and has so far struggled to make an impression.
But after a collision late on in the Detroit race, a safety car offered Schumacher a fantastic opportunity, after a number of the front runners were caught out by the timing of the safety car.
How is Mick Schumacher doing in IndyCar?
After leaving the World Endurance Championship at the end of last year, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was handed an opportunity driving single seaters once more.
But after eight rounds of the 2026 IndyCar season, things aren't looking so good for young Mick.
He's currently sat down in 25th in the championship, and his best race finish so far came at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, when he finished 17th.
Other than that, the 27-year-old has been classified in 18th twice, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th across his seven other races.
It's a far cry from 2020, when Schumacher won the F2 championship and looked set to take the F1 grid by storm just like his father.
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