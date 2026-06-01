Jos Verstappen responds after Guenther Steiner's comments about Max

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Jos Verstappen has publicly defended his son Max after former Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner made critical remarks about the reigning world champion.

The Verstappens have long maintained a close relationship, with Jos drawing on his own Formula 1 experience while continuing to support Max alongside his commitments in rally competition.

While Jos enjoyed a respectable career in motorsport, Max has gone on to achieve far greater success at the highest level, claiming four world championships and establishing himself among the most successful race winners in Formula 1 history.

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At the age of just 28, however, Verstappen is said to be 'seriously considering' retiring from F1 at the end of the season, due to the new regulations that have swept into the sport for this year.

Verstappen has constantly reiterated that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive, and said at the Canadian Grand Prix that driving in the sport beyond the end of this season is 'not doable' unless changes are made.

But former Haas F1 team principal Steiner has claimed that Verstappen would not be being so critical of the rules if he was winning races, to which his father Jos Verstappen has now responded.

Jos Verstappen vs Guenther Steiner

On a recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, Steiner questioned the authenticity of the Dutchman's regulations complaints, saying: "Max Verstappen was a little bit happier because he was on the podium. I guess if he would have won, he would be really happy, and it would be the best regs ever. That's just to clarify where we stand there emotionally with Max on the regs."

Now, Jos has responded to the criticism of his son, saying in a post on X: “Hi Guenther. I understand why you’re not an F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk.”

Steiner was axed by Haas ahead of the 2024 season, but previously worked for Red Bull, and he remains a key member of the F1 community, starring on many podcasts.

He is also now an owner of the Tech3 MotoGP team, a role that he took up last year.

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