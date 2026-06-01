Mohammed Ben Sulayem pushes for FIA presidential term limit changes

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FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reportedly submitted a proposal that would eliminate the current restrictions on how many terms a president can serve.

Ben Sulayem is currently serving his second term at the helm of Formula 1’s governing body after first winning election in 2021. Under existing FIA rules, presidents are limited to a maximum of three terms in office.

As things stand, that cap would allow a president to remain in the role for up to 12 years. If Ben Sulayem were to secure another term under the current system, his tenure could extend through 2033.

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Ben Sulayem was given another four years in office late last year, when a quirk in the election process meant that he was the only candidate able to stand. He unsurprisingly received 91.5 per cent of all votes.

Now, the Emirati is trying to tweak rules in the FIA constitution in order to scrap maximum terms for presidents.

Will maximum FIA presidential terms be scrapped?

Ben Sulauyem's proposal will be discussed and voted on at next month's FIA General Assembly, and it is expected to be passed by members.

An FIA spokesperson told BBC Sport: "A proposal has been put forward to establish a consistent approach to tenure across all FIA bodies, similar to what currently exists for the world councils and the senate.

"The proposal is subject to approval by the World Councils and by the General Assembly. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders."

Last year's elections are currently the subject of legal action from Laura Villars, who was supposed to be a candidate but could not go up against Ben Sulayem because of a quirk in the rules.

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