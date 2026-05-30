close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Antonelli on top step of 2026 Canadian GP podium in Pirelli cap with thumbs up

Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

Antonelli on top step of 2026 Canadian GP podium in Pirelli cap with thumbs up — Photo: © IMAGO

Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

Brace, brace

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Formula 1 fans on social media are never short of conspiracy theories, and the latest one involving Kimi Antonelli may be among the most outrageous yet.

The teenage Mercedes star has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 season, leading the championship and rapidly establishing himself as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

What makes this particular theory stand out is not its credibility, but the sheer amount of detail and imagination that appears to have gone into creating it.

To summarise, fans have created a table of countries on the F1 calendar that allow Titanium dioxide as a food additive. Why? Because apparently Antonelli usually performs well in countries it is allowed. Presenting a sample of the 2025 season and the first five rounds of the 2026 season, Antonelli's poor performances from last year coincided with nations that do not allow it as an additive.

Last year, the Italian started his rookie season strong in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where, purely by coincidence, the additive is permitted.

Another added: "It’s just an odd coincidence that Antonelli was good last year where it’s allowed and bad where it’s not. No idea how someone noticed the correlation, but they noticed pretty early into the season."

What is titanium dioxide and where is it used?

Titanium dioxide, for reference, is an inert, synthetically produced mineral compound. In food products, it generally serves as a colorant (E171) to enhance whiteness or brighten other colours, and as a texturiser or anti-caking agent.

It can be found in up to 11,000 products such as candies and chewing gum, coffee creamers, pastries and even chocolates.

In the European Union, it has been banned as a food additive since August 2022, while in the United Kingdom the additive remains authorised under retained GB Food Law. In the United States, the FDA allows the use of titanium dioxide as a colour additive, provided the quantity does not exceed 1 per cent by weight of the food.

To conclude? People have too much time on their hands. Please, go and touch some grass. Talk to the bees. Which reminds me, there's a wasp that's been named after Oscar Piastri....

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

  • Yesterday 21:00
Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

  • Yesterday 19:00
Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie

Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie

  • Yesterday 17:00
George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

  • May 27, 2026 19:00
Ferrari escape criticism as rival F1 team blasted over costly Canadian GP call

Ferrari escape criticism as rival F1 team blasted over costly Canadian GP call

  • May 29, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors after family dinner appearance

Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors after family dinner appearance

  • May 29, 2026 21:00

Just in

30-5
Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend
30-5
Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future
30-5
Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie
29-5
Ferrari escape criticism as rival F1 team blasted over costly Canadian GP call
29-5
Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors after family dinner appearance
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push F1 Social

Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

Yesterday 23:00
Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend Aston Martin

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Yesterday 21:00
Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future F1 News & Gossip

Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

Yesterday 19:00
Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x