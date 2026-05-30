Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 fans on social media are never short of conspiracy theories, and the latest one involving Kimi Antonelli may be among the most outrageous yet.

The teenage Mercedes star has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 season, leading the championship and rapidly establishing himself as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

What makes this particular theory stand out is not its credibility, but the sheer amount of detail and imagination that appears to have gone into creating it.

Article continues under video

To summarise, fans have created a table of countries on the F1 calendar that allow Titanium dioxide as a food additive. Why? Because apparently Antonelli usually performs well in countries it is allowed. Presenting a sample of the 2025 season and the first five rounds of the 2026 season, Antonelli's poor performances from last year coincided with nations that do not allow it as an additive.

Last year, the Italian started his rookie season strong in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where, purely by coincidence, the additive is permitted.

Another added: "It’s just an odd coincidence that Antonelli was good last year where it’s allowed and bad where it’s not. No idea how someone noticed the correlation, but they noticed pretty early into the season."

What is titanium dioxide and where is it used?

Titanium dioxide, for reference, is an inert, synthetically produced mineral compound. In food products, it generally serves as a colorant (E171) to enhance whiteness or brighten other colours, and as a texturiser or anti-caking agent.

It can be found in up to 11,000 products such as candies and chewing gum, coffee creamers, pastries and even chocolates.

In the European Union, it has been banned as a food additive since August 2022, while in the United Kingdom the additive remains authorised under retained GB Food Law. In the United States, the FDA allows the use of titanium dioxide as a colour additive, provided the quantity does not exceed 1 per cent by weight of the food.

To conclude? People have too much time on their hands. Please, go and touch some grass. Talk to the bees. Which reminds me, there's a wasp that's been named after Oscar Piastri....

Related