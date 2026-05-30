Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

Could we already be set to see a driver axing?

Change your timezone:

Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has spoken publicly about Valtteri Bottas’ future after rumors emerged suggesting the experienced driver could be at risk of losing his seat.

Bottas has yet to score points for Cadillac, although he delivered the team’s best result to date earlier this season with a 13th-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver has remained relatively close to teammate Sergio Perez in both qualifying and race head-to-head battles, but speculation continues to grow despite Bottas reportedly being under contract through the end of the 2027 season.

Bottas is now 36 years of age, and was axed by his last team in the sport, Sauber.

But Brit Lowdon has now rubbished these rumours, defiant in the belief that his two highly experienced racers are a perfect match for the new team at the moment.

“I can categorically say that. Just… where do I start on the rumours themselves?

“I’ll make it really, really clear factually, they’re completely incorrect. There’s no basis of truth whatsoever in any of them.”

Article continues under video

Lowdon then later hinted at the difficulties of being a driver at a newly-formed team, saying: “With all due respect, the outside world doesn’t know what we’re asking these drivers to do.”

Could Colton Herta replace Bottas?

Reports last week suggested that current F2 racer Colton Herta could be the racer set to benefit from any potential sacking of Bottas, but GPFans reported that this would not be able to happen because of an FIA technicality.

The FIA requires any driver who competes in an F1 season to have 40 superlicence points in a three-year period, with these points being gained through competing in various FIA-owned series.

In 2026, F2 championship placings down to eighth provide enough points to be able to compete in F1, so Herta would need to finish the season at least in eighth to have any chance of a 2027 F1 seat.

Lowdon was keen to point that out, saying: “In terms of rumours, and to be honest, I haven’t read all of them, but a few that I’ve read just don’t even seem to take into account some of the absolute basic rules of Formula 1, because some of them suggest they would put Colton in to replace Valtteri in the next few races, or whatever.

“Colton doesn’t have any super license points (sic), and to some extent, that probably says it all about the quality of some of the rumours, but I prefer not to focus on pointing out the obvious. I think the fans can see through all of that.

“Colton has a programme that he’s working to, Checo has a programme with us that he’s working to, and Valtteri the same; they’re all contributing in their own way to what we’re trying to do in establishing the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

“It’s very important to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely not one shred of actual truth or evidence to any of the rumours suggesting that either Valtteri is at risk or indeed that Checo might go to another team.”

Related