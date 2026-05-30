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Screenshot of F1-movie with Brad Pitt

Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie

Screenshot of F1-movie with Brad Pitt — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen surprised to discover appearance in blockbuster F1 movie

Max Verstappen was not a fan of the F1 movie

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen has admitted he had no idea he featured in the Formula 1 movie that was released in theaters last year.

The film, starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem, became a major commercial success following its release and went on to rank as the highest-grossing movie of Pitt’s career.

Production crews filmed scenes throughout the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 seasons at actual Grand Prix weekends, with several racing moments digitally adapted to include the fictional APX GP team alongside real on-track action.

That could be seen in a battle at the Italian Grand Prix, when Pitt's character Sonny Hayes raced hard at Monza against Verstappen.

When Verstappen finally got past Hayes, he could be seen putting up his middle finger to the APX GP driver, to which Hayes said in the cockpit: "I deserved that."

Verstappen unaware of movie role

Now, while playing games online with his friends in a live stream, Verstappen has appeared completely baffled by that part of the film.

Verstappen has previously admitted that he has never seen the F1 movie.

Was the F1 movie a success?

F1 surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, beating Pitt's previous most successful film World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m).

However, the film received mixed reviews from fans, pundits and the F1 drivers who starred in it.

Carlos Sainz wasn't a fan, questioning the authenticity of the storylines, while many fans pointed to the appalling representation of females in the film.

Pitt's character Hayes, opts to return to F1 in his 60s (yes, you heard that correctly), while there is one female character of any note in the film played by Kerry Condon, who is introduced as F1's first ever female technical director but who then magically falls in love with her driver and becomes Pitt's love interest.

Fans criticised the movie for these reasons, but it did set a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

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F1 Max Verstappen Brad Pitt F1 movie

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