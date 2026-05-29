Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors after family dinner appearance
Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors after family dinner appearance
Is Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian?
Lewis Hamilton has added more fuel to speculation surrounding his connection with Kim Kardashian after reportedly bringing his mother to a gathering involving the Kardashian family.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has frequently been spotted alongside Kardashian at public events throughout the year, leading to growing rumors that the pair may be more than just friends.
Despite the ongoing attention, neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has publicly confirmed they are in a relationship, with the Ferrari driver consistently avoiding questions about his personal life when asked by the media.
One lady who has been a constant presence at Hamilton's side for much of 2026, however, is his mum Carmen Larbalestier.
Hamilton's mum was present at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year when Hamilton claimed his first grand prix podium in Ferrari red, while she also watched on as he finished second at the Canadian GP last weekend.
And one of those trips appears to have taken Carmen to a Kardashian family party.
Hamilton and mum spotted at Kardashian family party
As the Kardashians descended on a restaurant called Nobu in Los Angeles to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Scott Disick's birthday, Hamilton was spotted arriving at the restaurant with both Larbalestier and Kardashian in his car.
The trio were then seen leaving the restaurant with various members of the family, including Kardashian's children.
It was not the first time that Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted together, and they've been friends for many years.
Hamilton, Kardashian and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson recently all attended Coachella together, while Hamilton and Kardashian were also reported to have visited Paris together earlier this year.
Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.
Hamilton and Kardashian have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.
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