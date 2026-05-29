Former Ferrari boss shares bizarre story involving Michael Schumacher era

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A former Formula 1 team executive has recounted an unusual incident involving two iconic figures from Ferrari’s most successful period in the sport.

Jean Todt served as Ferrari’s general manager from 1994 to 2007 before later taking on senior leadership and advisory roles within the organization.

Todt played a major role in bringing Michael Schumacher to Ferrari, helping build the dominant partnership that delivered five consecutive Formula 1 world championships between 2000 and 2004.

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Todt's first success as general manager, however, came as early as 1994, when Gerhard Berger claimed Ferrari's first grand prix win for four years at that season's German Grand Prix.

Berger never claimed a drivers' championship title, but firmly landed himself in Ferrari fans' hearts by claiming 13 podiums for the team between 1993-1995, having previously also raced with them between 1987-1989.

Szafnauer claims that Berger accidentally scared Todt at a previous iteration of the Italian Grand Prix, with Todt believing the Austrian to be a thief after Berger had become locked out of his room.

Berger scares Todt

“I think it was Monza, so, I wasn't there,” Szafnauer revealed on the High Performance podcast. “Somebody told me the story. Gerhard Burger's driver that kind of looked after him is leaving where Gerhard was staying. Small hotel. He was on I don't know the second floor. Was locked out. Couldn't get in. So Gerhard calls him, says, 'Come back. I need you to help me get into my room.'

“And it's 1:32 in the morning, doors are locked, can't get a hold of the owners. And you know, this is at a time where the internet didn't exist, but cell phones were prevalent.

“So my friend goes back and he says, 'It's my room up there.' So they crawl up on the balcony. He and Gerhard both get up on the balcony outside this room get a crowbar from the van, and they're trying to get the window open. Well, as they're trying to get the window open, the window smashes and Gerhard looks, he said, 'It's not my room.'

“They had the wrong room and the window smashed. It was Jean Todt's room.”

F1 legend Rob Smedley replied: “That's the one person whose room you do not want it to be.”

Szafnauer continued: “And Jean Todt thought somebody was breaking in because the window smashed in his hotel room. He went and locked himself in the bathroom.”

Podcast host Jake Humphrey then asked: “Does Jean even know until he heard it on this podcast that it was Gerhard breaking into his room?”

Szafnauer replied: “He's gonna learn now.”

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